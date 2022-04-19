U.S. equities bounced around the flat line for most of the day Monday before finishing slightly lower, as rising interest rates continue to shape the market narrative and investor sentiment.
Treasury yields moved modestly higher, with 10-year rates sitting at the highest level since the end of 2018.
The energy sector led the way thanks to higher oil prices, but beyond that there was no particular theme to Monday’s underlying performance, suggesting markets may be in wait-and-see mode as incoming inflation, economic and earnings data are digested.
Stocks are still lower on the year but have risen from mid-March lows.
Fresh data out of China put the spotlight on global growth prospects as first-quarter gross domestic product in China rose 4.8 percent, topping expectations but reflecting a broader slowdown in growth from the world’s second-largest economy.
Given recent lockdowns in Shanghai, it’s likely activity will remain subdued in the very near term, though analysts anticipate a rebound as the year progresses and pandemic restrictions fade.
China’s central bank lowered reserve requirements on banks, providing more monetary accommodation to the economy, as Chinese policymakers seek to stimulate growth.
This is particularly noteworthy, given most other central banks around the world are tightening policy to address inflation.
Edward Jones analysts suspect the situation in China may add to supply-chain challenges in coming months, but, more broadly, they expect the global economy to expand at a reasonable pace this year helped by ongoing growth in China and U.S., along with a rebound in Europe.
Corporate earnings season is underway and will set the tone for markets this week.
Financial firms kicked things off with many of the large U.S. banks beating first-quarter expectations, including Bank of America, which announced results Monday morning.
Nearly 15 percent of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies will release quarterly results this week, providing a fresh look at how businesses are navigating the environment of consumer demand and inflation.
Consensus expectations are for roughly 5 percent profit growth in the quarter, a pace analysts think will improve slightly as the year progresses.
While Federal Reserve policy tightening will be a sturdy headwind this year, analysts think rising corporate profits can provide the support necessary for the bull market to continue, albeit with more volatility along the way.
