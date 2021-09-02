After closing the books on a seventh consecutive monthly gain in August, equities started September on a flat note, with the major indexes little changed Wednesday.
Underlying performance leaned cautious, as defensive sectors and growth investments outperformed while cyclicals lagged.
Oil prices were also relatively flat, as today’s OPEC+ meeting saw the group raise its demand outlook but also agree to gradual increases in production. Keeping with the day’s trend, the bond market was also quiet, with 10-year benchmark Treasury yields hovering around the 1.30 percent mark.
The ADP employment report on Wednesday showed private payrolls rose by a subdued 374,000 in August.
While up modestly from July, private-sector job growth has slowed from its pace earlier this year, confirming the impact the delta variant is having on the leisure, hospitality and service sectors.
This raises the potential for the official August nonfarm payroll report to underwhelm when it’s released on Friday.
We’d characterize this as a soft patch, not a sustained new direction for the labor market.
But, along with the downturn in recent consumer-confidence readings, this does signal potential weakness in consumer spending for the third quarter.
Nevertheless, we think a gradually improving labor market will be the backbone of an ongoing economic expansion that should provide further support to the bull market.
A string of international data showed the global economic recovery is proceeding, but in an uneven fashion.
China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI softened to its weakest level in a year and a half, while eurozone manufacturing activity remained healthy.
Also on the positive side were Australian GDP and South Korean export readings, though German retail sales weakened.
All told, these data confirm the global economy is advancing, but is far from firing on all cylinders.
We think the international expansion will gains some steam in 2022, but recent COVID-19 developments have certainly pushed back the timeline.
We continue to think allocations to international equities are appropriate within diversified portfolios given the broader outlook for growth.
