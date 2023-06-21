Equity markets finished lower on Tuesday, giving back a bit of ground after a strong gain last week that brought the S&P 500’s weekly winning streak to five.
It was a quiet day on the data calendar and in the headlines, keeping the market’s focus on the undercurrent of Fed policy ahead.
Interest rates were slightly lower, with the 10-year Treasury yields moving below 3.75 percent. Most sectors closed in the red, with energy and materials the biggest laggards amid a drop in commodity prices. Overall, with no new news or themes to drive the market’s direction, we’re not surprised to see some softness to start the week given the sharp run in equities of late which, coming into Tuesday, saw the S&P 500 gain more than 7 percent in just the last month.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear in front of Congress Wednesday and Thursday for his semiannual testimony on monetary policy.
Edward Jones analysts said they don’t expect any new policy information to come from this, but it will give markets an opportunity to hear additional perspectives on the Fed’s thinking on inflation, the health of the economy and the decision to hold rates steady at its June meeting.
The Fed’s latest decision can be characterized as a “hawkish pause” in that it kep rates unchanged (ending a streak of aggressive tightening) whole providing an outlook for additional rate hikes ahead.
Analysts said they suspect this week’s testimony will pull out some additional perspectives on what the Fed is watching to determine its next moves.
Analysts don’t expect any sharp reactions in the financial markets, but stocks are likely to remain sensitive to Fed commentary in the coming weeks as expectations for further rate decisions are recalibrated.
Housing starts spiked in May with 1.63 new homes starting construction, an increase of nearly 22 percent from April and up almost 6 percent from May of 2022. New building permits were 1.49 million in May, up from 1.42 million in April.
This offers a leading indication of upcoming construction activity.
Weather may have helped, but analysts said they suspect the pullback in interest rates through March and April may have spurred some renewed demand for housing.
The housing market is well off of the peak activity levels of 2021, but the rebound in construction and permits suggests housing investment may be stabilizing despite the broader deceleration in the overall economy.
