Stocks closed higher Tuesday, as investors await U.S. inflation readings and the start of earnings season later this week.
After moving substantially lower in March, government bond yields have stabilized more recently.
The 2-year Treasury yield, for example, is back above 4.0 percent after falling to 3.75 percent over the past few weeks.
This comes as market forecasts for a 0.25 percent rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s May meeting have now increased to a 70 percent probability.
Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, often considered the Wall Street fear gauge, has also moderated, now under 20, after spiking as high as 27 in mid-March.
U.S. CPI inflation data for March will be released on Wednesday, with markets expecting mixed results for headline and core inflation.
Headline CPI is expected to fall from 6.0 percent to 5.2 percent year-over-year, which would be the ninth consecutive monthly decline.
Headline inflation peaked in June 2022 at around 9.1 percent.
Core inflation (excluding the more volatile food and energy prices), however, is expected to tick higher in March, from 5.5 percent to 5.6 percent year-over-year.
Core inflation has remained elevated, in large part due to a tight U.S. labor market and above-average wage growth, which drives higher services inflation.
Nonetheless, we would expect core inflation to trend toward 3.0 percent by year-end, as the labor market potentially cools and housing- and rental-market gains also moderate.
S&P 500 companies will begin reporting first-quarter earnings in earnest this Friday, with big financial firms like J.P. Morgan, Citibank and BlackRock all reporting results. Investors will be paying particular attention to bank commentary, not only around the health of the consumer and corporations, but also around the current state of the banking system and regional banks in particular. More broadly, expectations for earnings growth have come down sharply for the first quarter, now forecast to be around -7.3 percent, well below the -0.8 percent growth expected at the beginning of the year*. Full-year expectations have also moderated, down from 5.0 percent to 0.7 percent*. In our view, while there may be some further downside to earnings revisions, particularly for third- and fourth-quarter forecasts, we believe a substantial part of earnings downgrades are now behind us.
