Stocks swung between gains and losses but finished lower in response to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish projections.
The steeper rate path than the one officials projected in June, highlights the Fed’s resolve to cool inflation and likely means further tightening in financial conditions, slower economic growth, and higher unemployment.
Despite the renewed pressure in financial markets and the economy that the Fed’s path implies, the decline in stocks and rise in bond yields experienced this year already largely reflects this challenging backdrop.
Also souring sentiment, geopolitical tensions remain high amid headlines that Vladimir Putin will mobilize army reserves to support the Ukraine invasion.
Short-term bond yields rose, while the 10-year yield declined likely signaling more economic uncertainty ahead.
The Fed delivered another three-quarter point rate hike, its third in a row, raising the fed funds rates to a range of 3.0 percent-3.25 percent, as expected.
The September hike pushes the policy rate into restrictive territory, above 2.5 percent rate that policymakers consider neutral (neither stimulating nor constraining the economy), as the Fed wages its most aggressive fight against inflation in four decades.
Along with its policy rate, the Fed released its updated economic projections which showed another 1.00 percent-1.25 percent of rate hikes this year (possibly 0.75 percent in November and 0.5 percent in December), and rates peaking at 4.6 percent in 2023.
Officials also revised their forecasts for growth lower and for unemployment higher as the economy is projected to slow further in response to the tightening of financial conditions.
Heading into the last quarter of the year, analysts think that inflation will be the number one driver that will determine the direction of travel for the markets.
Until a pattern of lower inflation readings is established (likely three or more needed), equities are going to have a hard time mounting a sustainable rebound.
While the August CPI data move us a bit further away from the best case scenario, it does not necessarily change the likelihood that the rate of inflation will slow in the coming months, driven by improved supply-and-demand dynamics.
With the Fed firmly on the brakes and growth slowing, the macroeconomic backdrop remains challenging, requiring patience from investors.
Markets might stay rangebound for a while but should eventually start recovering as central banks become less hawkish.
