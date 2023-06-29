0623 chamber ribbon bv bikes.tif

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed BV eBikes to membership with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Front from left: Karin Naccarato, Michael Varnum, Maureen Schulz, Rick Fox, Nancy Fox, Heather Adams, Sherry Turner and Gary Buchanan; Sam Johnson, Dan Ridenour, Kirk Bremer, Art Gentile and Dave Potts.

 Courtesy photo

Buena Vista business BV eBikes was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business is the only electric bicycle-focused store in Chaffee COunty.

Owners Nancy and Rick Fox have been offering e-bikes for rent or sale since 2017.

The bicycles offer a way for all groups and ages, regardless of physical ability to enjoy the cycling experience.

The shop, at 710 N. U.S. 24, Buena Vista, also offers a “try before you buy” opportunity.

For more information visit www.bvebikes.com or call 719-398-4554.

