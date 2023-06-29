Buena Vista business BV eBikes was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business is the only electric bicycle-focused store in Chaffee COunty.
Owners Nancy and Rick Fox have been offering e-bikes for rent or sale since 2017.
The bicycles offer a way for all groups and ages, regardless of physical ability to enjoy the cycling experience.
The shop, at 710 N. U.S. 24, Buena Vista, also offers a “try before you buy” opportunity.
For more information visit www.bvebikes.com or call 719-398-4554.
