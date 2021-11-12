Equity markets finished mostly higher Thursday, partly rebounding from Wednesday’s pullback that was triggered by a hotter than expected inflation reading.
European and Asian markets rose, while the U.S. dollar reached a 16-month high against other major currencies.
The materials sector led the gains, followed by technology, which regained some ground after yesterday’s underperformance.
Shares of Disney dropped 7 percent, as earnings fell short of expectations and the company warned of slowing streaming subscriber growth.
Treasury markets were closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
There was no economic data Thursday, and the focus remained on increasing inflation pressures.
The U.S. consumer price index jumped 6.2 percent in October from a year ago, the sharpest annual rise in 30 years.
In response, longer-term bond yields spiked higher Wednesday, which in turn pressured growth-style investments.
In Edward Jones analysts’ view, inflation will likely peak and start to moderate in the coming months but will remain above prepandemic levels through 2022.
A significant part of the upside surprises can be tied to areas that are affected by material shortages, such as used car prices.
The spike in goods consumption, together with supply chain problems, is pushing prices higher.
As supply chains normalize and consumer spending shifts back to services from goods, analysts think that some of these price gains are going to reverse.
However, cyclical inflation pressures are building, including rising home prices, rents and fast-rising wages.
The increased inflation uncertainty is likely to continue to drive higher volatility in both fixed-income and equity markets, as investors debate whether central banks will be forced to tighten monetary policy.
The inflation overshoot argues for an earlier start to rate hikes.
But, on the other hand, employment remains well below its prepandemic number, which warrants an accommodative policy.
Amid the unique conditions that the pandemic has created, and to balance the trade off that central banks face, analysts believe the Fed will likely prioritize the recovery in the labor market and hike rates possibly once in 2022, near the end of the year.
Policymakers have conceded that inflation pressures may last longer than initially expected, but they continue to describe the factors behind the higher prices as transitory.
