The Colorado Department of Corrections reported it received two applications at a hiring event Aug. 10 at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
The department has many positions open, including nurses, administrative staff, teachers and correctional officers.
Currently Correctional Officer 1 has a starting salary of $4,241 a month plus 7.5-20 percent shift differential/weekend pay and overtime. Applicants need to have a high school diploma or a GED certificate to apply and must be older than 18 years old.
The department is consistently hiring at events around the state with multiple correctional facilities to apply for. Locations include Buena Vista, Cañon City, Crowley, Delta, Denver, Limon, Pueblo, Rifle, Sterling and Trinidad.
