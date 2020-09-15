U.S. equities ended the day up. August showed that used-car sales drove consumer prices higher.
Nikola continues to face scrutiny over fraud allegations.
Treasury prices were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 328 points to 27,933.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 896,827,220.
Gold rose $19.20 to $1,967.10.
Crude oil fell $.04 to $37.29 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.42 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .68 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.