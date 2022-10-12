Equities closed lower Tuesday after moving around the flatline, and the Dow Jones briefly turned positive with more headlines of economists expecting a recession in the months to come, including downgrade in growth estimates from the IMF.
The Dow Jones finished slightly higher, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ were negative.
U.S. 10-year yields moved higher, trading around 3.9 percent and putting downward pressure on equity markets.
The 10-year yield peaked at just more than 4 percent in recent weeks before coming down, and we expect the inflation report coming out on Thursday to cause some volatility in the fixed-income market.
Renewed efforts by Chinese authorities to adhere to a zero-COVID-19 policy are sending the price of commodities lower, as investors fear further lockdowns and economic restrictions.
The dollar is strengthening again on the back of an already strong trend, leaving the greenback at historically high levels, which has been a drag on international investments.
Companies, like Apple, have started to shift manufacturing out of China and into countries like India and Vietnam in response, trying to diversify their supply chain and improve resiliency.
Lockdowns in major Chinese cities have also led to lower demand for energy, putting downward pressure on the price of oil.
Restrictions can be draconian, with citizens locked inside their living quarters, only allowed to leave on certain days to buy essentials.
The Chinese central bank has been forced into being one of the lone banks expanding its balance sheet and providing accommodative rates to try and offset the lockdowns and shore up softening economic growth.
A slowing Chinese economy has led to downward revisions by economists to global economic growth and led to stickier-than-expected inflation as shortages persist.
The futures market is starting to price in lower earnings growth than many stock analysts expect.
Earnings have been fairly resilient this year, even as inflation and margin pressures have taken shape.
However, investors might be forecasting a shift as economic growth and consumer spending falls.
Early reports show softening consumer demand in a myriad of factors, showing up in much lower inventory shipments and shifting demand from discretionary to staples.
Edward Jones analysts said they are watching for catalysts that could be a tailwind for stocks, including a softer CPI reading later this week and more talk from the Fed around a pause in rate-hiking to assess the impact to the economy.
Other notable economic data coming out this week include business inventories, consumer confidence, and business inventories, which will shed light on economic growth and the path of inflation.
