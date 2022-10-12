Equities closed lower Tuesday after moving around the flatline, and the Dow Jones briefly turned positive with more headlines of economists expecting a recession in the months to come, including downgrade in growth estimates from the IMF.

The Dow Jones finished slightly higher, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ were negative.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.