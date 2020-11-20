Chamber Corner – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
LWVCC is a non-partisan political organization open to men and women of voting age, members of all political parties and unaffiliated voters.
“The great thing for me is it’s non-partisan,” member Ann Graham said. “It looks deeply into the issues without rancor so people can understand the issues.”
The the league does take positions on issues, it doesn’t on candidates.
The Chaffee County league was formed in 2003 and today has more than 100 members.
The league said they encourage informed and active participation in government; work to increase understanding of major public policy issues; influence public policy through education and advocacy; and hold public meetings to present and discuss local issues.
“As a country we have to get involved with civics again,” said member Carol Merovka, who also helped with the last election. “I love Colorado’s system; I thought it was a privilege and wanted to be part of the process.”
Monthly programs are open to the public and cover a wide range of issues.
People can find out more about the league at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
