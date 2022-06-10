Equity markets finished broadly lower, and yields rose slightly ahead of the U.S. inflation data to be released today.
The European Central Bank confirmed its intention to hike interest rates at its policy meeting next month.
In response to high inflation, the bank plans to hike rates by 0.25 percent in July, exiting eight years of negative interest rates.
With price pressures lingering and central banks forging ahead with tightening, bond yields have resumed their uptrend, pressuring valuations of growth-style investments.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined more than 2.5 percent, while oil wavered near $121.
Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance released Thursday rose by the most in nearly a year.
Initial jobless claims remain near prepandemic levels but climbed by 27,000 to 229,000 last week.
While this weekly data can be volatile, if the recent jump is sustained it could signal some softening in the job market.
With about two job openings per unemployed person, the labor market is tight, and as a result wages have been rising at a fast clip.
But as borrowing costs rise in response to Federal Reserve tightening, demand for goods and labor is likely to cool in the current quarters.
Edward Jones analysts maintain their view of slowing but positive economic growth this year supported by a resilient consumer and further job gains ahead.
The two main drivers for the markets ahead will be the U.S. May consumer price index today and the Fed rate decision next Wednesday.
Expectations are that headline inflation will be a touch lower than April’s reading (8.2 percent from 8.3 percent).
Excluding food and energy where prices for both have continued to rise at a fast pace, core inflation will likely have moderated more meaningfully, with year-ago inflation easing from 6.2 percent in April to 5.8 percent.
Analysts think inflation has probably peaked as prices for consumer goods are starting to soften, the housing market is cooling, and wage growth is slowing.
But because inflation is unlikely to return to the Fed’s 2 percent target anytime soon, the central bank will have to remain committed to steady rate hikes in coming months.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Fed will likely announce another 0.5 percent rate hike and release new economic forecasts.
While plans for next week’s outsized rate hike followed by another one in July have been well telegraphed, there is less certainty about what happens after.
The path of inflation will determine how aggressive the Fed will need to be with future rate hikes, which is why analysts think that for stocks to find a durable bottom, investors will likely want to see several months of moderating inflation.
