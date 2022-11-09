Markets finished higher today as investors await results from the midterm election and look to Thursday’s CPI inflation release.
Not much in the headlines as investors remain focused on monetary policy and inflation.
European and Asian shares were stronger, while the U.S. dollar strengthened.
The price of oil fell, as markets priced-in lower demand from China as a COVID-19 outbreak grows.
Bond yields traded around the flatline, with the 10-year Treasury around 4.2 percent.
Interestingly, although equities were higher today, bitcoin, commonly used as a measure of investor willingness to increase portfolio risk, was down more than 12 percent.
Over the long term, markets tend to focus more on corporate profitability, monetary policy, and GDP growth than politics.
In fact, according to Ned Davis data, markets have risen under almost all combinations of parties in the White House, Senate and House, including when either party has control of all three.
That’s good news for investors that keep politics out of their portfolios and focus on their long-term financial strategy.
Looking back to 1940, market performance following midterms has historically been strong, as investors face less policy uncertainty.
Edward Jones analysts said they think market performance immediately following the election results will be muted, as winning probabilities in the Senate and House have already been priced in, but performance six to 12 months out could be strong.
Investors are likely hoping that election results will prevent further corporate tax increases.
Reports this week showed that used car prices are falling quickly, a good sign for inflation.
Used car prices have been an area of particularly strong price increases, as fleet companies, like Enterprise, rebuilt their inventories after the pandemic.
Freight transport costs from Asia to the U.S. have fallen more than 80 percent from their peak, and it looks like costs could fall further as consumers shift from spending from goods to services.
Some retailers have announced plans to offer bigger discounts this year to attract consumers, and expect inventory through 2023.
Analysts said the don’t expect inflation to fall back to 2 percent in the near term, but think inflation will continue to soften and eventually move closer to the Fed’s target in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.