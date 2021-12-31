U.S. equities reversed earlier gains and ended modestly lower Thursday on light volume, still on track for a positive week.
For the year, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is up 27 percent, supported by 11 percent returns in the fourth quarter alone.
Defensive sectors outperformed Thursday, as healthcare, real estate and utilities led gains in the S&P 500.
Some travel and leisure stocks lagged, as the Centers for Disease Control warned that people should avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.
Meanwhile, energy prices continued to rebound, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil back to $76 levels, up from $66 levels earlier this month.
Weekly initial jobless claims came in ahead of expectations, at 198,000 versus expectations of 202,500.
This was the third time since the start of the pandemic that the figure has come in below 200,000.
This report supports the ongoing narrative that the labor market in the U.S. continues to rebound, with the unemployment rate after last month’s job report now at 4.2 percent – inching closer to prepandemic levels of 3.5 percent.
In Edward Jones analysts’ view, unemployment will likely fall below 4 percent in 2022.
Nevertheless, while nonfarm employment is up by 18.5 million since April 2020, it remains 3.9 million jobs below its prepandemic level.
Investors and the Federal Reserve will be watching to see if the U.S. labor market can recover these jobs in the year ahead and offer some relief from ongoing labor shortages.
Overall, analysts said investors have much to cheer as we head to the end of 2021. For the third year in a row, equities ended with strong double-digit gains (nearly 27 percent for the S&P 500), and both growth and value investors participated.
Markets were able to overcome several walls of worry, including uncertainty around the virus and a Fed that is poised to reduce accommodation.
As we head into 2022, analysts believe the bull market can continue, although they expect more modest returns and increased volatility.
They expect returns to be more in line with earnings growth next year, which they see in the single-digit range; more normal levels of volatility are also likely, which has historically meant two to three corrections in the 5-10 percent range.
