U.S. equity markets finished higher, rebounding strongly after a weak start to the week.
Renewed hope for another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as balanced commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the upcoming March rate hike, helped sentiment.
European markets closed higher, while Asian markets declined.
Oil prices continued to rally, with WTI crude jumping 8.5 percent today, reaching $112, the highest since 2013.
Consistent with a positive market undertone, cyclical sectors outperformed, and the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.88 percent.
The Russia/Ukraine crisis continues to produce market volatility and drive inflation expectations higher, but the foundation of the economy remains solid.
While the direct implications for the U.S. economy and corporate earnings are limited, higher commodity prices and the potential for further disruption in supply chains pose indirect risks to growth.
Wheat prices rose to the highest level since 2008, and aluminum prices hit a fresh record, while WTI oil is up more than 40 percent so far this year.
Higher commodity prices suggest that inflation could stay higher for longer. Yet consumer finances remain strong, suggesting that consumption can stay well-supported. Accumulated savings provide a cushion, as does a strong labor market.
Data released today by the payrolls processing firm ADP showed that private job creation rose at a faster-than-expected pace in February, driven by solid gains in leisure and hospitality.
With COVID-19 cases dropping and restrictions easing, Friday’s employment report is expected to show another month of strong job gains. Consensus calls for 400,000 payrolls added and a tick down in the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent.
A solid economic backdrop but with heightened geopolitical uncertainty complicates central banks’ efforts to tame inflation.
In his testimony to Congress Powell acknowledged the risks to growth from the war in Ukraine, but also signaled that policymakers will go ahead with plans to hike rates this month.
The silver lining from the geopolitical uncertainty is that central banks might slow their tightening process to cushion the blow to financial markets. Powell’s endorsement of a 0.25 percent rate hike in March today is consistent with the recent dialing back in the expectations of how quickly and steeply Fed will raise rates.
