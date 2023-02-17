Stocks slump on high inflation reading

Stocks fell Thursday after a report showed the producer price index in January was sizably higher than expectations.
The PPI is a measure of inflation, and the higher-than-expected reading is fueling concerns among investors that the Federal Reserve will have to tighten further to slow inflation.
Also, jobless claims data edged lower, another sign the labor market remains resilient in the face of inflation and higher Fed rates.
U.S. Treasury yields are up sharply, with bond prices lower, as fixed-income investors start to price in higher-for-longer rates.
The 10-year Treasury yield has moved above 3.8 percent, higher than recent lows set in the fixed income market.
Oil prices remain range-bound despite an upcoming oil reserve release aimed at bolstering supply.
The producer price index rose 0.7 percent in January from a month prior, much higher than the 0.4 percent economists and analysts were expecting.
Excluding food and energy, the index was still up 0.5 percent from a month prior compared with expectations of 0.3 percent.
Forward-looking indicators and investor expectations had been pointing to a sharp, sustained move lower in inflation, but the latest CPI and PPI readings paint a different picture.
Inflation looks as if it could be much stickier and broad based than originally expected.
Strong labor-market data also points to resilient job growth and wage gains, further fueling inflationary pressures and contributing to strong consumer demand.
Although the latest PPI and CPI results were disappointing, Edward Jones analysts said they continue to expect inflation to move lower over the course of this year and next, albeit with a long glide-path and bumps along the way.
Analysts said they think the Federal Reserve will be hyperfocused on its fight against inflation and even consider hiking meaningfully above current levels if it deems it necessary to bring inflation down to around 2 percent (the Fed’s long-term inflation target).
Inflation and Federal Reserve rate expectations have driven a surprisingly strong correlation between stocks and bonds during the last 12 to 18 months.
Historically, bonds have moved in the opposite direction to stocks, providing some support to a diversified portfolio during times of market volatility.
However, the extent and speed of this Fed rate-hiking cycle has sent bond prices lower and yields higher, concurrent with a sell-off in the equity market.
The yield curve has also resiliently signaled recessionary fears, inverting for several months.
Analysts said they still favor diversified portfolios despite the recent positive correlations in stocks and bonds.
Bonds have unique characteristics that they think still have value in a portfolio.
Analysts said they also think the diversification benefits still persist and, in their view, bonds could perform well in a moderate to severe recessionary period, which would likely force the Fed to cut rates and stimulate the economy.
