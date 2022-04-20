U.S. equities finished the day higher as investors assess the start of the earnings season and future rate hikes from the Fed.
The 10-year Treasury yield landed near 2.95 percent after briefly touching 3 percent, with investors continuing to see strong tightening from the Fed this year.
Oil was down about 5 percent but still above $100 per barrel.
European and Asian shares were lower as the Ukrainian conflict drags on.
The U.S. dollar has had a strong move higher against the yen, but slightly weaker against the euro.
Stocks have edged lower this year as multiple headwinds mounted, namely a global monetary policy shift, led by the Fed, from an accommodative stance to a tightening stance as inflation rages.
Investor sentiment has soured even as the labor market makes a strong recovery, consumers continue to drive growth, and corporate balance sheets came into the year in a position of relative strength.
However, the earnings season has been strong so far, with many companies beating guidance and posting upbeat future expectations.
Earnings will be a key factor for the stock market this year as liquidity is reduced and multiple compression continues.
Grocery prices rose 1.5 percent in March over February and 10 percent over the same time last year.
The 12-month growth is the largest growth in food prices in more than 31 years, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Natural gas, which has seen volatile price action over the last few months, remains high even as it loses 7 percent today.
Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s largest grain producers accounting for almost 30 percent of the world’s wheat exports.
The supply has largely dried up as Ukraine focuses on its defense against Russia.
Food and energy have been major contributors to the high inflation readings seen in recent weeks.
In fact, if you strip out food and energy, the latest CPI reading came in at 6.2 percent, the lowest monthly growth since September 2021.
