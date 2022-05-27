Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, 404 Grant St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner and general manager Caleb Thorne recently took over the bar and restaurant at Salida Golf Club with a new name and a new menu.
Thorne said Golf Cabin Bar & Grill has a vision of supporting local businesses throughout the Arkansas Valley through sourcing locally, including local distillery products and beer.
The Golf Cabin is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
Happy Hour is from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A full menu is available at www.ourgolfcabin.com.
For more information call 719-539-6373, visit www.facebook.com/Golf-Cabin-Bar-Grill or email thethornegroupllc@gmail.com.
