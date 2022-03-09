Equity markets closed lower Tuesday but found some footing after Monday’s sell-off.
The major U.S. indexes opened notably lower on worries of spiking oil prices but staged a rally midday amid a host of headlines, which included an announcement from President Joseph Biden that the U.S. would be banning Russian oil imports, along with reports that Ukraine may be dropping its insistence on joining NATO, which is perhaps viewed as a sign that talks with Russia are progressing.
Oil continued to lead to the upside, adding another 4 percent, as prices traded in the mid-$120s per barrel.
Small-cap stocks, along with the financial and consumer discretionary sectors, also outperformed, reflecting a slightly more optimistic underlying tone on Tuesday.
At the same time, the U.S. dollar and gold prices were also up, signaling a broader, enduring defensive mood across financial markets that we think could persist amid the ongoing uncertainties with commodity prices and escalating geopolitical tensions.
That said, although volatility is unlikely to abate any time soon, we do expect pockets of optimism and periodic rallies to emerge as markets evaluate the balance of global risks alongside a still-healthy economic and corporate profit picture.
Interest rates were higher again today, extending a two-day jump that can be attributed to the nature of this week’s concerns around spiking commodity prices that are amplifying worries over elevated inflation.
This showed up in the yield curve today, with longer-term rates rising more sharply that short-term rates.
Ten-year Treasury yields were up as much as 0.12 percent during the day, signaling higher inflation expectations, while two-year yields were up less, indicating a view that economic headwinds from rising yields were up less, indicating a view that economic headwinds from rising oil prices may prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive approach to rate hikes this year.
The latest Consumer Price Index report will be released on Thursday, shedding additional light on recent inflation trends.
We expect equity markets to be sensitive to evolving expectations for Fed policy tightening, with any evidence that the Fed can take a more gradual approach offering some support to stock prices.
Oil prices remained front and center for the markets on Tuesday amid growing concerns that a commodity shock could spark a recession.
The announcement of a bipartisan agreement to ban Russian oil imports is adding to fluctuations in crude prices as markets weigh the broader implications for domestic and global energy supply disruptions.
The U.K. announced it will ban Russian oil be the end of the year, though European government officials have expressed more hesitation around a ban given their significantly higher dependency on Russian oil and gas.
We think spiking oil prices will put upward pressure on consumer prices in the near term, complicating the Fed’s goal of curbing inflation while not undermining the broader economic recovery.
More positively, however, the domestic labor market remains strong, which we think makes a strong case that the U.S. economy can avoid an outright recession this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.