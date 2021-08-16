Equity markets were mixed at the close today, with the S&P 500 outperforming the Dow and NASDAQ.
Notably, Disney was up almost 1 percent as the company reported blowout earnings, handily beating analyst estimates. Ten-year bond yields were lower after consumer sentiment dropped in August.
The price of oil remains below $70 per barrel on concerns that the delta variant will blunt rising demand.
European shares were higher, while Chinese regulatory concerns still plague the Asian markets, which were trading lower today.
