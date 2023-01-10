One of the consequences of higher interest rates has been the return of adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARM. An ARM is a mortgage where the buyer starts off paying an interest rate several points below the current market rate, and at a predetermined time in the future, usually three to five years, the interest rate reverts to the market rate at the time.
The advantage to the buyer is obvious – they get several years of lower interest rates before reverting to the market, an interest rate holiday, if you will. This can help a buyer take advantage of lower home prices in today’s market.
But ARMS do come with some risk attached to them. Casting minds back to 2008, ARMs were one of the significant contributors to the housing and subsequent economic crash. As home values plummeted and ARMs became due, many homeowners were unable to meet their new, elevated financial commitments.
Much has changed in the lending world since then, however, and nowadays the criteria for loan underwriting are much stricter, and there is usually a cap on the amount a repayment can increase.
By choosing an ARM, a buyer is hoping that between now and when the ARM switches to the market rate, interest rates will have dropped in response to falling inflation. Most economic analysts believe the current inflation rate is only temporary. Once interest rates stabilize at what is hopefully a lower level, the buyer can refinance at the new, lower rate. If for some reason interest rates do not come down, or rise even further, then the buyer has at the least had the benefit of a couple of years below-market rates.
A willing seller can also help a buyer complete the purchase of their home by offering a seller buy-down of interest rates, another form of ARM. Instead of reducing the price of their home by say, $10,000, they can offer that sum to the buyer as a buyer credit. A lender then places that money in an escrow account to supplement the buyer’s interest payment, usually graduated over a period of one to three years. Once the period of the buy-down is over the loan reverts to the interest rate at the time the loan was approved.
In a temporarily cooling housing market, it is worth both buyers and sellers talking to their local Realtor to see if an ARM is the best option to help them meet their real estate goals.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of Realtors of Central Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.