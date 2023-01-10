One of the consequences of higher interest rates has been the return of adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARM. An ARM is a mortgage where the buyer starts off paying an interest rate several points below the current market rate, and at a predetermined time in the future, usually three to five years, the interest rate reverts to the market rate at the time.

The advantage to the buyer is obvious – they get several years of lower interest rates before reverting to the market, an interest rate holiday, if you will. This can help a buyer take advantage of lower home prices in today’s market.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.