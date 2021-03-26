Chamber corner – Woodland Motel

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Woodland Motel to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony.
Owners Joni and Jamie Baker took over the motel on Feb. 1. The couple has lived in Salida for the last eight years. Joni is a nurse at the hospital while Jamie does construction. “I grew up in a small hospitality business in Ohio and thought it would be fun,” Joni said. “Being family run, we do a lot of the work ourselves to ensure things are done well.”
The motel has 18 rooms, half of which have kitchens. The rooms range from traditional sleeper rooms to 2-bedroom condos with several variations in between.
Joni said the motel’s rates are competitive with others in the area and that vacation rentals are their biggest competition.
Located at 903 W. First St., across from Marvin Park, its location is another selling point.
“There’s close access to the river walk, we’re eight blocks from downtown and right next to the hospital,” Joni said.
Woodland Motel is pet friendly and has an outdoor space for guests with a spa and barbecue grill.
More information and booking at https://www.woodlandmotel.net/ or 719-539-4980.
