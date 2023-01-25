Equity markets were mostly softer today after back-to-back gains in the last two sessions.
Depressed sentiment and concerns over recessionary pressures seem to be the main drivers for markets over the last month or so.
However, on a positive note, disinflationary pressures are building, taking some upside risk from the Federal Reserve interest rate off the table.
U.S. Treasury yields were also softer today, but not by much, as the 10-year yield continues to hover around 3.5 percent.
A deep yield-curve inversion that took shape last year has persisted, adding to depressed sentiment, and continues to advertise inflationary concerns from the fixed-income market.
In the energy markets, oil is holding steady around $80 per barrel, as the Chinese reopening is balanced by lower growth forecasts in other parts of the world.
Internationally, the eurozone flash PMI unexpectedly moved back into expansionary territory as natural gas prices continue to ease.
Germany has also had surprisingly good data in recent weeks, and consumer confidence is expected to show a rise for the fourth month in a row in February.
Recent data out of Europe and China have given investors a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.
In Europe: French, German and eurozone data releases have shown inflation moving lower than expected as energy prices continue to ease.
Analysts and economists had widely expected an energy crisis to take shape entering winter with starkly lower supplies of piped natural gas from Russia.
However, effort to import liquid natural gas from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other exporters have led to nearly full national reserves and staved off an energy crisis.
Today, a eurozone flash PMI reading showed a move back into expansionary data in a positive sign for economic growth.
In China, officials have moved quickly to relax strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, allowing the economy to reopen and for the manufacturing sector to begin a recovery phase.
Improving manufacturing in China has a big impact on global supply chains and is largely seen as disinflationary pressure.
In addition to economic data, investors faced myriad headlines around the ongoing U.S. debt-ceiling debate.
On Thursday, the U.S. officially exceeded its debt limit of 31.4 trillion, and the Treasury began “extraordinary measures,” including suspending the sale of certain government securities to ensure the U.S. meets its obligations.
From a market perspective, while politics generate substantial headlines, they tend not to be a long-term driver of market performance.
In the last several instances of more severe debt-ceiling slowdowns, including 1995, 2011 (when S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating), and 2013, markets were higher in the 12-month period after the debt ceiling was resolved.
More broadly, market performance tends to be driven more by economic and earnings fundamentals rather than the political landscape.
