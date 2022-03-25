Markets closed sharply higher Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index up more than 1 percent.
This comes as oil prices moved lower, with West Texas Industrial crude oil down around -3 percent, although still hovering above $110 levels.
Meanwhile, bond yields resumed their climb higher, as the U.S. 10-year yield is up to 2.35 percent, close to the year’s high of 2.38 percent.
Investors seem to be pricing in a more hawkish Federal Reserve, as probabilities for a 0.5 percent rate hike have moved higher for the Fed’s May meeting.
Safe-haven assets continued to rise Thursday, as both gold and the U.S. dollar index moved higher.
In the U.S., both Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Index data exceeded forecasts for March.
The Manufacturing PMI came in at 58.5, a six-month high, while the Services PMI reading was 58.9, a nine-month high. Readings above 50 indicate growth in the sector.
More broadly, Edward Jones analysts view these robust PMI levels as indicative of a rebound in March, after softer economic momentum earlier in the year, in part driven by the omicron variant.
This could also show early signs of easing in some supply-chain pressures, which may see some strain again as the crisis in Russia/Ukraine and rising COVID-19 trends in China cause shutdowns in the weeks ahead. Investors will be watching for signals in the economic data for April as well.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is in Europe this week to meet with NATO and European leaders and Thursday announced further sanctions against Russia.
The U.S. administration is also set to support European allies through prioritizing direct liquefied natural gas shipments, to reduce the region’s dependency on Russian energy.
This may be helping ease pricing pressure on oil markets. Generally, the European region has a much higher dependency on Russian energy (nearly 30 percent of oil and 40 percent of natural gas) and is more at risk economically versus the U.S. if Russian energy supply were to be diminished or eliminated.
