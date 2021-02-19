Moats joins Summit Realty

Colorado Summit Realty recently welcomed Diana Moats on board as the agency’s newest agent.
“There’s a lot of learning, but it’s been great,” Moats said. “I’m just getting started, passing the real estate licensing exam was just the first step.”
Moats lived in Crestone for 20 years before moving to Salida about a year and a half ago. She said she partially moved because her teenage daughter was just entering high school and they were ready to “get out of the middle of nowhere.”
She said she’s worked “all kinds of random jobs,” and is continuing working as a massage therapist during her new venture at Summit.
She said the two jobs compliment each other and require some of the same skills.
“Real estate is all about connections and building relationships with people so they know what skills and services you have to offer,” Moats said. “Massage therapy is a great opportunity to assist people on a health level. The role translates really well into real estate because you’re helping people fulfill a vision.”
In addition to assisting people buy and sell homes, Summit also does property management services. “That’s becoming more of a needed role,” she said, pointing to a rise in Airbnb’s in addition second home owners wanting to rent their place when they’re not here.
“That’s a pretty important role,” she said. “People want their properties to be properly managed when their on the other side of the country.”
She described her role at Summit as, “assisting people fulfill their visions in terms of lifestyle.”
In her free time, Moats is a musician, mainly playing the keyboard.
“I really love going and hearing music and playing with friends,” she said. She said she plays some jazz imrov, but mostly enjoys creating original music with people.
More information on Summit, its listings and its services at https://www.coloradosummitrealty.com/.
