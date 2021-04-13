Stocks largely shook off inflation concerns today, but economically sensitive sectors were under pressure on reports that the Federal Drug Administration has paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine use.
The NASDAQ outperformed and set a new intraday record, with the Dow Jones slipping from record highs.
Bond yields were slightly lower, even as inflation data points to an increase in consumer prices driven largely by an increase in energy prices, indicating investors had already priced in the increase.
International stocks were mostly higher, along with gold and oil.
The consumer price index was up 0.6 percent in March over the previous month and 2.6 percent higher than the same period last year, according to the Labor Department.
The results were slightly higher than expectations, which estimated a 2.5 percent growth over last year.
The price of oil made up nearly half of the increase, with prices rising 9.1 percent in March.
Although the increase might seem large at first glance, a closer look at the data shows that a big part of the increase can be attributed to unprecedented events last year, which saw the price of oil turn negative for the first time in history as well as a larger increase in inflation with the year-over-year comparison so low.
Volatility in the markets over the past week has been somewhat subdued as major indexes reach new highs.
Even though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been temporarily paused, there is sufficient production of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to continue the vaccination effort and return to a semblance of normalcy, with economic and social restrictions being lifted eventually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.