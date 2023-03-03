Instructor offers flight lessons

Dean Mason of Buena Vista is offering flight lessons at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, using a leased Cessna 172. Mason said he wants to make flying accessible for people living in the valley.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Aspiring aviators can test their wings at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field under instruction of Dean Mason, a certified flight instructor. 

Mason began instructing in Salida on Feb. 10. Private pilot lessons consist of 15-30 minutes on the ground, flying for one to two hours and a 15- to 30-minute debrief upon landing. The lessons work on skills based on the student’s experience level. To be licensed, a minimum of 40 training hours is required.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.