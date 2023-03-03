Instructor offers flight lessons

Aspiring aviators can test their wings at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field under instruction of Dean Mason, a certified flight instructor.
Mason began instructing in Salida on Feb. 10. Private pilot lessons consist of 15-30 minutes on the ground, flying for one to two hours and a 15- to 30-minute debrief upon landing. The lessons work on skills based on the student’s experience level. To be licensed, a minimum of 40 training hours is required.
The plane, a Cessna 172, is leased from a flight club. A couple of people Mason met in Salida were interested in leasing a plane at Salida Airport but needed a flight instructor to keep it in use. Salidan James Harker knew someone from Centennial Fliers who helped make this possible by leasing it to Salida Airport under Harker’s name.
“I betcha every single pilot in the world today has flown one of these at least once,” Mason said. The Cessna 172 is, in his opinion, one of the most reliable and safe airplanes to fly in.
Mason grew up in Buena Vista and got involved in the Civil Air Patrol program in high school. His interest in aviation was also fueled by playing video games, he said.
In 2017 when he was 16 he worked at the Buena Vista airport for a couple of years. He hit a wall when it came to furthering his flight education, however, and went to Rangely to get his degree and license.
Upon moving back to his hometown, Mason became a flight instructor. “When I first got out of high school it wasn’t accessible here,” he said. “I want to make it accessible to people here in the valley without having to leave the valley.” He’s heard of people driving all the way to Denver to learn to fly, he said.
Classes are open to anyone in the valley, and Mason said he is willing to fly the plane to Buena Vista so people there can use it.
Mason said he has always enjoyed teaching, and this position seemed like a good opportunity to advance in the aviation field. There is no age limit for taking flying lessons, although to have a license one must be 17 or older. “Just flying itself is a fun experience, but putting the time into it is very rewarding,” Mason said. “The most difficult part for me is being on the ground and not being able to be in the air.”
The plane currently costs $167 per hour, with an additional $50 for the flight instructor’s time. A discounted “discovery” lesson is available for first-timers at $200. Prices may go down as more people sign up, Mason said. To sign up, call or email Mason at 719-966-9947 or deanmason15@gmail.com.
