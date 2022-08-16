Velveteen Lounge offers a quiet place to socialize

“We’re open to the public – come on in,” said Shelly Kelley, one of the owners of the Velveteen Lounge at 115 G St., across from Bunny and Clyde’s.
Visitors to the Velveteen Lounge find themselves surrounded by dark red themes, giving the place a smoky kind of feel, Kelley said, and many visitors have likened it to a speakeasy.
Kelley comes from a background in a culinary field in Chicago, Illinois, and has been living in Salida for five years. Co-owner Ashli Campbell has lived in Salida for 12 years.
“I feel like this space spoke to us,” Kelley said. “We both felt that we don’t really enjoy sitting in bright lights at a bar.” A bar setting is much louder, she added, and for her yelling at someone across a table is exhausting.
The two women leased the space in October. At first they used it for parties and get-togethers but then decided to get a liquor license and turn it into a lounge for the public. Now people use the space for any occasion, including birthday parties, drinks after work, tarot reading or small music and dance performances. The space is free for anyone to use.
Kelley said the lounge appreciates unusual or unique visitors and performers.
The lounge is open from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Thursdays have the title “ladies night,” although all genders are encouraged.
All ages and demographics are welcome. In addition to cocktails, the lounge serves mocktails and some snacks, and the owners are aiming to have a food vendor on the patio outside.
Kelley said her favorite part of being a bartender is meeting all kinds of new people and seeing them relax and open up in a location with a different vibe than daytime venues.
“We want people to come in and know they are in a safe, comfortable place where they can unwind a little and have a cocktail,” Kelley said. A lot of people don’t realize the lounge is open to the public, she said, and she wants that to change.
