Velveteen Lounge offers a quiet place to socialize

Shelly Kelley, left, and Ashli Campbell own the Velveteen Lounge, where they said people can unwind a little and have a cocktail. The space at 115 G St. is free to use and available to the public from 5 to 10-ish p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

“We’re open to the public – come on in,” said Shelly Kelley, one of the owners of the Velveteen Lounge at 115 G St., across from Bunny and Clyde’s. 

Visitors to the Velveteen Lounge find themselves surrounded by dark red themes, giving the place a smoky kind of feel, Kelley said, and many visitors have likened it to a speakeasy. 

