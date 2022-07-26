Equities traded in  a narrow band around the flat line Monday before closing in slightly positive territory, starting the week on a quiet note as markets continue to weigh recession worries against encouraging signs of moderating inflation and rising corporate profits.

Leadership was mixed between defensive and cyclical investments, suggesting a lack of direction to kick off the week as investors await upcoming news on the Federal Reserve and the state of the economy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.