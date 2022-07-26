Equities traded in a narrow band around the flat line Monday before closing in slightly positive territory, starting the week on a quiet note as markets continue to weigh recession worries against encouraging signs of moderating inflation and rising corporate profits.
Leadership was mixed between defensive and cyclical investments, suggesting a lack of direction to kick off the week as investors await upcoming news on the Federal Reserve and the state of the economy.
Commodity prices were broadly higher but remain down sharply from recent highs, including oil, which moved back above $95 per barrel Monday but is well off its $122 high in June.
Similarly, interest rates ticked slightly higher, though they’re notably lower over the last month, with the 10-year Treasury yield just above 2.8 percent after touching 3.5 percent in mid-June.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said they suspect markets are in wait-and-see mode in anticipation of a Fed rate hike and gross domestic product data coming out later this week.
Equity markets have mounted a decent rally in recent weeks, and while analysts say they don’t think we’ve seen the end of the volatility, this is an indication that the pendulum of investor sentiment may have swung too far into pessimistic territory.
The Fed meets Wednesday, with consensus expectations looking for a 75-basis-point (0.75 percent) rate hike.
While there have been growing calls for a larger 1 percent hike, analysts think the Fed will prefer to avoid surprising the markets.
Perhaps more influential to the market reaction will be any indication of the Fed’s plans for its remaining three meetings this year.
Analysts believe a prudent approach would be for the Fed to front-load outsized hikes in July and September, addressing current elevated inflation pressures while affording the central bank the ability to assess economic conditions later in the year and calibrate additional rate hikes accordingly.
The recent rally in stock prices likely reflects some element of markets looking down the road to a point at which the Fed can begin to let its foot off the brake.
It’s premature, analysts said, to expect a sustained rally based on a Fed pivot, but they think falling commodity prices and additional signs of slowly moderating inflation are good initial steps toward an eventual softening of the headwinds from Fed policy tightening.
On top of the Fed announcement, markets will take cues from the second-quarter gross domestic product report, along with a slew of corporate earnings announcements.
Thursday’s GDP report will grab extra attention, given concerns it could show a second consecutive quarter of contracting GDP, fueling headlines of a deepening recession.
Analysts think the stock market is already pricing in a high probability of a modest recession.
Thus, if one transpires, they don’t think it would require a dramatic leg down from the declines already experienced. ‘
That is not to say the market would avoid a negative knee-jerk reaction to firm evidence of a recession.
However, recent stock- and bond-market moves are signaling that the market is treating bad news as good news, insofar as it accelerates the timeline toward less aggressive Fed tightening.
Meanwhile, more than one-third of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week, offering a fresh take on the health of corporate America.
So far, more than two-thirds of companies that have reported second-quarter results have beaten estimates, but rising input and labor costs are weighing on profitability.
Analysts think earnings growth will be a reasonable pillar of support for equity-market performance ahead, but they anticipate downward revisions to the pace of overall profit growth to add to market fluctuations in the coming months.
