October 2021 town sales tax revenues were reported by Buena Vista Treasurer Michelle Stoke at the Jan. 11 Board of Trustees meeting.
Monthly sales tax revenues for the period, reported at $417,150, fell below 2020’s high-water mark ($442,984 in September) for the first time since May ($397,122).
The month’s sales tax revenues ($417,450) grew almost 23 percent compared with October 2020 ($339,596), a month-to-month comparative growth figure the town hasn’t seen since July.
Sales tax revenues collected in months of June through September 2021 each exceeded those of any single previous month in the town’s history.
The total sales tax revenues collected in those four months amounted to more than $2 million.
The same period in 2020 netted 42 percent of the year’s total sales tax revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.