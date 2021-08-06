Rocky Mountain Eye Center officially opens new location

Southern Colorado’s newest Rocky Mountain Eye Center at 7162 CR 154, Unit B, adjacent to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, officially opened July 29 with a virtual ribbon cutting. The new facility actually opened about three months ago.
Dr. Donald Schlomer, ophthalmologist and chief medical officer, said, “We opened the first Salida office on First Street 10 years ago and got so busy we had to expand. This is our third new office to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
All have been virtual openings.
The new building is about three times the size of the first Salida building. Rocky Mountain Eye Center began in 1991 when four groups of ophthalmologists were looking to merge and opened the first office in Pueblo in 1992. That has since expanded to include 12 offices, including Salida, Alamosa, Walsenberg, Trinidad, La Junta, Rocky Ford, Pueblo West, Cañon City, Raton, New Mexico, and three in Pueblo.
“The new office in Salida is the same design as most of our new buildings,” Schlomer said. “It provides good patient flow for check-in and check-out, larger optical display and full basic eye health care from newborn to age 100-plus. We offer optical care including glasses and contact lenses, medical and surgical procedures on the eye and diabetic lasering with all upgraded equipment but the same services.”
The staff at the new facility includes Dr. Wesley Adams, ophthalmologist, and Dr. Nick Chariton, optometrist. In addition, subspecialists are available to come to Salida to serve glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataract patients.
Lori Lovato, marketing director for the company, welcomed those present and those participating virtually to the Salida location and introduced staff and other participants in the ribbon cutting. Following cutting of the ribbon with two golden scissors, the group and virtual participants were offered a tour of the new facility.
Participating in person in addition to the staff were Jon Cobb of Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Lori Roberts of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce in Salida. Virtual participants included Scott Wilson, executive director of Rocky Mountain Eye Center, and representatives from the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo West Chamber and Greater Pueblo Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.