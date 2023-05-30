Tahlor Beamon was planning to move to Salida, California, but when she found her destination was actually in Colorado, her “Why not” motto kicked in, and it popped back up when she saw some photo booth pictures on Instagram.
Now the owner of Orchid Photo Blossom, a photo booth service, Beamon gets to do something she loves – making people happy.
Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Beamon went to school at Texas Southern University in Houston to study psychology and pursue a social work career.
Beamon did social work in California during 2020 and moved to Salida in 2021 to work in the Department of Human Services. During the pandemic, she saw a lot of her friends’ careers shutting down, she said. “I noticed there was a need for something different.”
After continually seeing photo booth pictures online, Beamon was inspired to start her own. “I noticed it made a lot of people happy, and I thought, OK, maybe I could do that,” she said
After self-educating, including watching YouTube videos, browsing Instagram and taking an online seminar, Beamon and her partner David Jones were ready to kick off.
Orchid Photo Blossom provides a backdrop and props to fit the theme of the event. After a photo or boomerang, a rapid photo succession, is taken, it can either be printed or sent straight to the subject’s phone via email. “It’s a hint of old school with a modern touch,” Beamon said.
People most enjoy the prop aspect and how easy it is for the photo to get to them, she said.
Orchid Photo Blossom has operated at events such as the Fly High Family & Youth Initiatives fundraiser, Art Walk at the Arcade, the Stardust Event Center in Buena Vista and the Chaffee County Employee Dinner.
Her favorite event, she said, was running the photo booth for Salida High School’s prom this year, which was space themed. “Now I know not to put silly string out,” she joked of the experience, a prop that, while entertaining, was difficult to clean up.
Beamon said she hopes to set up at more school events, and her dream is to provide service at a wedding. Beamon’s services can include filters, custom display and overlay, a live gallery and gifs. Prices range from $600 to $1,200.
One challenge, Beamon said, has been balancing time while promoting the business during her weekends. Business has been slow during winter, but when the weather heats up, she anticipates an increase.
To reach Orchid PhotoBlossom on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, search @orchidphotoblossom, or contact Tahlor at orchidphotoblossom@gmail.com or 832-484-9433.
