Stock markets closed higher Monday as investors gained optimism that U.S. regulators would support struggling regional banks.
First Republic bank, one of the U.S. regional banks that had come under pressure in recent weeks, was higher by more than 10 percent as U.S. government authorities considered expanding emergency facilities to banks.
Meanwhile, First Citizens Bank agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank after its bank failed largely due to a run on its deposits.
The positive news around banks helped lead the Standard & Poor’s 500 financials sector higher, which was up more than 1.5 percent Monday.
Technology and growth sectors lagged, as government yields climbed sharply higher.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was up by 0.14 percent to about 3.5 percent, highlighting some return of confidence in the banking system and broader economy.
Overall, both the banking crisis and the recent Federal Reserve meeting have sparked a shift in market expectations of Fed rate hikes.
Markets currently forecast no further rate hikes, and they expect the Fed to start cutting rates as early as the July meeting.
In fact, there are now three or four rate cuts priced in for 2023, which would bring the fed funds rate to about 4 percent, well below the 5.1 percent indicated by the Federal Open Market Committee in the March meeting.
According to Edward Jones analysts, the Fed is certainly close to the end of its tightening cycle, perhaps with one more rate hike remaining.
However, analysts said they don’t yet see the scope for rate cuts, particularly as inflation is elevated and the labor market remains tight.
The Fed will most likely cut rates or signal rate cuts when it sees inflation move meaningfully toward its 2 percent target or sees the economy and labor market sharply weakening, neither or which is in place today.
The bond market has also seen dramatic moves during the past month, by some measures even more so than the stock market.
In one month, the two-year U.S. Treasury yield has gone from a high of 5.1 percent to about 4 percent, and earlier in March it had its largest three-day drop since 1987.
The declines in yields come as investors seek traditional safe-haven assets like government bonds and as the market expectation for Fed rate cuts this year has increased substantially, putting downward pressure on yields.
Analysts said they believe yields will eventually stabilize, although perhaps the highs in yields are behind us.
Nonetheless, investors have more recently gravitated toward short-term bonds, in areas like CDs or short-term Treasury bills, as yield opportunities are favorable relative to recent history.
Analysts said they see opportunities forming to complement these potentially with longer-duration bonds, particularly in the investment-grade space.
These bonds not only lock in better yields for longer, but also have the opportunity for price appreciation, especially if the Fed does pause and, over time, move interest rates lower.
