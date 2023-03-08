Stocks moved sharply lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semi-annual testimony to Congress.
Powell noted that recent stronger economic data may suggest that the peak level of interest rates may be higher than expected and may remain higher for longer.
He also noted that the Federal Reserve is prepared to hike rates at a faster pace if the data warrants.
Notably, market forecast now call for a 0.50 percent rate hike in March with a nearly 70 percent probability, well above the 30 percent probability just this morning.
Short duration bond yields, which tend to move more with the fed funds rate, were also higher.
The 2-year Treasury yield was up by 0.10 percent to about 5.0 percent, a high for the year thus far.
In addition to today’s comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors more broadly will be anticipating the March FOMC meeting held on March 21-22.
At this meeting, the Fed will release a new set of inflation and economic growth forecasts, as well as a new “dot plot,” which outlines the FOMC members’ best projections of the path interest rates over the next three years.
Edward Jones analysts said they believe the Fed will likely raise rates in March and May meetings, but rate hikes beyond this will largely depend on both inflation and labor data.
Inflation will continue to moderate in the months ahead, particularly in the goods, housing and rental sectors, but wage and services inflation may remain stickier.
Nonetheless, given the lag impact of Fed rate hikes on the economy, as well as a potential cooling in savings and consumption patterns, we see the Fed pausing its rate-hiking cycle in mid-2023, which should drive better market sentiment as well.
The month of March brings several important market datapoints, including the nonfarm jobs report on Friday, March 10th and the CPI inflation report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Expectations currently are for pace of jobs gains in the month of February to cool to about 208,000, down from 517,000 last month, while the unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4 percent.
Importantly, the wage growth figure, a key driver of services inflation, is expected to tick higher to 4.7 percent year-over-year, up from 4.4 percent last month.
Meanwhile, CPI inflation for the month of February is expected to cool, both from a headline and core perspective.
Headline inflation is expected to fall from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent year-over-year, while core inflation ticks lower from 5.6 percent last month to 5.4 percent.
According to analysts, wage growth and the path of inflation will be two critical drivers of markets this year.
While we would expect both to trend lower over time, and core inflation to fall towards 3.0 percent by year end, the path may be bumpy and spark market volatility in the process.
Nonetheless, we believe as inflation moves lower, the Fed pauses its interest rate hiking cycle, and corporate earnings show signs of bottoming, we could head to a period of a more sustainable bull market rally in the months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.