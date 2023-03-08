Market report

Market report

Stocks moved sharply lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semi-annual testimony to Congress.

Powell noted that recent stronger economic data may suggest that the peak level of interest rates may be higher than expected and may remain higher for longer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.