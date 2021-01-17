Financial markets were lower across the board on Friday as U.S. equities fell for a second day.
Global stocks, oil prices and 10-year Treasury yields also traded to the downside, which we’d attribute more to the markets catching their breath amid the rally to new highs, versus a shift in the broader outlook.
Corporate earnings season kicked off Friday with several of the big U.S. banks releasing quarterly results.
Earnings benefited from loan-loss reserve releases, signaling some positive developments in the credit markets, as well as solid trading results that likely reflected strong financial-market conditions.
December retail-sales figures were released as well, revealing a 0.7 percent decline in spending versus the prior month.
Food services saw a notable but unsurprising decline, hurt by renewed lock downs on dining and social activities, while building supplies were stronger, signaling ongoing strength in the housing market and housing-related shopping.
President-elect Biden’s proposed economic package calls for roughly $1.9 trillion in federal spending, including another $1,400 in direct checks to consumers, expanded unemployment insurance benefits, and increased funding for vaccine distribution.
The price of crude oil was down $1.46 to $52.11.
The spot price of gold was down 1.36 percent to $1,826.20.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.09 percent, down .03 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,288,379,808 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
