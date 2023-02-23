Markets gave up early gains to end the day broadly lower following yesterday’s sell-off.
Bond yields were slightly firmer, but the 10-year yield has moved up to near the 4 percent mark, as fixed-income investors reprice the probability of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Chair James Bullard has called for aggressive hikes in recent days, further emphasizing the Fed’s commitment to combating inflation, even if it slows economic growth.
Internationally, European and Asian markets were sizably lower.
Notably, bitcoin, often used as a risk barometer for investor sentiment, was also lower today.
Financial conditions have tightened noticeably since January, following a stronger-than-expected jobs report and a higher-than-estimated CPI inflation reading.
Tightening financial conditions is likely driven by expectations that the Fed will have to tighten rates even further to combat inflation, driving up borrowing costs.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect the labor market to eventually soften as hiring freezes and layoffs bite, but we’re starting from a point of relative strength, with the number of job openings still outnumbering job seekers, which we expect will cap how far the unemployment rate can rise.
Tightening financial conditions lead to less liquidity and higher borrowing costs for companies, slowing the rate of investment and likely slowing the pace of hiring for businesses.
Very little in the way of headline news is driving stocks, while inflation data and the Federal Reserve response are still front and center for investors.
This earnings season has been mixed, with some signs of silver linings, but in aggregate, earnings were soft in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expected to soften further.
Inflation is putting pressure on margins, while higher interest rates are driving up borrowing costs.
Analysts said they expect the rest of this year to be driven largely by the path of inflation and whether the Fed can pivot its aggressive tightening cycle toward the end of 2023 or early 2024.
