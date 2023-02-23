Stock market report

Markets gave up early gains to end the day broadly lower following yesterday’s sell-off.

Bond yields were slightly firmer, but the 10-year yield has moved up to near the 4 percent mark, as fixed-income investors reprice the probability of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

