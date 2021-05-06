Salida Business Hub, a business offering computer repair, sign making and document shredding, owned by Salidan Steve Kucera, was recently nominated for “Can Do Colorado” recognition by Energize Colorado.
Kucera said he is honored, happy and excited by the nomination.
“I’m thrilled to see what happens next,” he said.
The Department of Regulatory Agencies-sponsored campaign seeks to highlight Colorado businesses and professionals who are taking the COVID-19 public health orders seriously and have found innovative, responsible ways to continue serving their customers and clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.