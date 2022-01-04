Markets picked up where they left off in 2021, with U.S. equities trading higher Monday.
No specific headlines were behind Monday’s move, but markets remain focused on COVID-19 trends as well as the outlook for Federal Reserve policy – both of which will be influential drivers of stock and bond market performance this year.
A tone of optimism showed up in “reopening” names, with airlines and automakers higher on the day, helped by Tesla’s announcement that it delivered a better than expected 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter.
Looking across financial markets, the most notable move was in Treasury yields, with the 10-year rate moving above 1.6 percent for the first time since November.
Oil prices were up modestly, while globally, European stocks finished higher and Asian equities closed mixed.
It was a light day on the economic calendar, though the release of global manufacturing Project Management Institute readings were somewhat encouraging.
Eurozone manufacturing output remained in expansionary territory in December with companies restocking inventories. In Asia, manufacturing activity in Taiwan, India and Indonesia, among other nations, increased, with production and orders showing some renewed strength.
All told, Edward Jones analysts think these are early but encouraging trends, as a sustained pickup in global manufacturing activity signals that some relief for supply-chain bottlenecks may be materializing. Analysts think this will be a slow build but expect a ramp-up in production later in 2022 to be a key force in helping bring down inflation pressures from current elevated levels.
On the fiscal front, the Senate returned to session Monday with a focus on the Build Back Better Act, which has faltered amid pushback from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Negotiations continued, with issues such as state and local tax deductions and expanded Medicare benefits among the elements of the bill that are still in flux.
Broadly, analysts don’t think an increased fiscal boost will be a critical part of the economic growth story in 2022. Instead, they think the driving forces behind above-trend gross domestic product growth this year will be strong consumer demand, a further decline in the unemployment rate, and momentum in the business investment cycle.
Analysts expect positive economic growth and increased corporate profits to form the foundation for the bull market in equities to continue this year, but with less vigor than in 2021.
