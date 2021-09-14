U.S. equities were higher Monday to start the week, finding some footing after last week’s slide.
Leadership in small caps, as well as in the energy and financials sectors, reflected a positive cyclical tone.
Interest rates were little changed, as 10-year Treasury yields have been holding above the 1.3 percent mark.
The price of crude oil was up 86 cents at $70.58 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $1.90 to $1,794.
Monday’s data calendar was light, but inflation and retail sales reports due out later this week will set the tone for the markets in the days ahead.
