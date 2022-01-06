Equities traded lower on Wednesday, reversing course after touching new highs earlier this week, driven by a more hawkish tone revealed within today’s release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.
To start 2022, leadership has broadly swung toward the areas that are tied to the economic rebound, with value outperforming growth.
The technology sector has been a notable laggard to start the year, hurt by rising interest rates, which was a trend that remained intact today, as the energy and materials sectors were among the leaders while technology stocks continued their recent underperformance.
The move in bond yields has been particularly acute to kick off the year, with 10-year Treasury yields touching 1.70 percent today, up from 1.50 percent a few days ago and 1.35 percent just before Christmas – a fairly sharp move higher in a short amount of time.
In commodity markets, the price of crude oil remained unchanged at $77.08 per barrel.
The spot price of gold fell $4 to $1,810.30 per ounce.
The minutes from the December Federal Reserve meeting released Wednesday afternoon showed that monetary policymakers are considering a more aggressive approach to removing accommodation, including the potential to reduce the size of its balance sheet if inflation conditions warrant tighter policy in the near term.
The latest read on ADP private payrolls this morning showed a gain of 807,000 in December, a sharp gain from the prior month’s reading near 500,000.
Manufacturing and construction payrolls rose by a decent 136,000, but the standout was the 669,000 jump in services payrolls, which included a 246,000 gain in the leisure and hospitality sector.
