After logging the biggest one-day gain in December on Thursday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 finished slightly lower Friday.
There was no change in the market narrative, and with no major economic releases scheduled, trading volumes were thin ahead of New Year celebrations.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rebounded from its midday lows with strength from the communication services sector.
Energy was the only S&P 500 sector to rise Friday, supported by a 2.5 percent gain in oil prices.
Overseas, Asian markets rose slightly in the final trading session of 2022.
High-frequency data indicate that China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions is helping economic activity and mobility rebound in major cities.
However, China’s Purchasing Managers’ Indexes are expected over the weekend to show factory and services activity shrunk for the third month in December.
The market was closed Monday for the holiday weekend.
Elsewhere, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.88 percent.
2022 proved to be the most challenging year for investors in more than a decade as multiple headwinds hit the economy and the markets.
Four-decade-high inflation, aggressive central-bank tightening, a war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China all contributed to a rapid adjustment in interest rates, valuations and sentiment.
As a result, most major equity indexes peaked on the first trading day of the year and have been on a downtrend since, with the S&P 500 navigating its longest bear market since 2008.
Also vulnerable to the inflation surge and the withdrawal of monetary stimulus, long-term bonds experienced their largest sell-off since records started in 1926.
Amid rising interest rates, tech bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the Nasdaq losing about one-third of its value.
Excluding cash, all of the asset classes delivered negative returns, with the traditional 60/40 equity/fixed-income portfolio logging its fourth worst return (-17 percent) going back almost 100 years.
The silver lining is that in the past balanced portfolios rebounded nicely in the calendar years following a 10 percent or more decline.
With uncertainty about the macroeconomic backdrop high, investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset.
Looking ahead, Edward Jones analysts think inflation and central-bank actions will remain in the driver’s seat in 2023, but conditions could slowly start to shift in a more favorable way for the markets.
One of the big surprises for the next year could be how fast inflation subsides, but that is also likely to come with much slower economic growth.
The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and sharp rise in borrowing costs will hit the economy with a lag, and, as a result, the risk of a recession is high.
Without Fed support, bottoming will be a process that could take some time to play out; therefore, patience and investment discipline will likely be key in the months ahead.
The coast is not yet clear, but stocks are forward-looking and tend to bottom on average four months ahead of a recession’s end.
With markets already pricing in some type of a mild recessionary outcome, according to analysts, the pullback is creating compelling opportunities for those with a broader time horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.