Ramen lovers in Salida are in luck – Michael Barnes has set up his Rocky Mountain Ramen food truck in the parking lot of 1425 E St., across from Murdoch’s.
Since Rocky Mountain Ramen is the only place of its kind in town, the truck serves a variety of different ramens, Barnes said. His favorite ramen dish is his tantanmen, a Japanese variation of Chinese dan dan noodles.
Barnes grew up on the Gulf Coast in Victoria, Texas. He was always fascinated by ramen, he said, and has been a chef since college, when he found cooking to be more fulfilling than being a student.
Barnes made his bones working in an Italian restaurant called Mezzaluna under the mentorship of Harvey Harris. “Any kind of noodles are my jam,” Barnes said.
After Mezzaluna, Barnes became the sous chef of Raymond Tatum, who taught him how to make ramen at restaurants 612 West and Brio.
Everything in the trailer, except for the noodles, is made from scratch. While Barnes can make his own noodles, his space limits him from doing so. He said his ultimate goal is to open more food trucks in and around Salida, which will justify having his own commissary kitchen.
When he first came to Salida, Barnes was inspired to start a food truck after talking to the owners of 14ers Wieners. After being unable to find a location for a couple of months, Barnes returned home to Austin, Texas, for a few months before coming back at the beginning of summer to try again. His previous location in Salida was at 405 W. First St. at High Mountain Toys, which didn’t work out long term. He has been at his present location for about a month.
Currently the sole operator of the truck, Barnes said his operation has been working well so far, although a few weeks down the road he may be looking to hire.
Rocky Mountain Ramen has several menu options that can be converted to vegetarian or vegan with a tofu substitute – the miso, tantanmen and shio. Ramen can be ordered in person or online at www.rockymountainramen.net.
Barnes said he hopes that with his truck, people who come to Salida and miss getting ramen from wherever they came from will not have to give it up. For those who are only familiar with instant ramen, he hopes they can experience what ramen really is. “If you come here, you’re going to get a good meal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.