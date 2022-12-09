Rocky Mtn. Ramen

Michael Barnes, owner of Rocky Mountain Ramen food truck, takes an order from a customer. Rocky Mountain Ramen, on U.S. 50 across from Murdoch’s, serves a variety of ramen noodles.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Ramen lovers in Salida are in luck – Michael Barnes has set up his Rocky Mountain Ramen food truck in the parking lot of 1425 E St., across from Murdoch’s.

Since Rocky Mountain Ramen is the only place of its kind in town, the truck serves a variety of different ramens, Barnes said. His favorite ramen dish is his tantanmen, a Japanese variation of Chinese dan dan noodles.

