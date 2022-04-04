Equities kicked off the second quarter in positive fashion, with the Dow adding 140 points and the S&P 500 rising 0.3 percent coming off their first quarterly decline in two years.
The headliner Friday was the March jobs report, which provided some comfort that the economy is still on solid footing.
Friday’s outperformance of small-caps was consistent with this, though the utility and consumer staples sectors also led, suggesting an undertone of caution to the day’s move.
Oil prices were down again today, continuing the sharp slide that saw crude oil fall more than 10 percent this week, driven in part by President Joe Biden’s announcement that additional oil supplies will be drawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down prices at the pump.
The March employment report released Friday showed U.S. payrolls rose by 431,000 last month.
While this was slightly below consensus expectations, the January and February figures were revised higher, indicating that the labor market remains quite healthy.
Job gains in the leisure and hospitality sector were encouraging but are still below pre-pandemic levels.
Other components of the report were also positive with the unemployment rate falling to 3.6 percent and the labor-force participation rate improving slightly, signaling workers are continuing to return to the workforce.
Broadly, this confirms that the economy remains on solid footing, with a healthy labor market offering ongoing support to consumer spending.
At the same time, this is also supporting ongoing strong wage gains, which only reinforce persistent inflation concerns.
This latest jobs report supports the case for both an ongoing economic expansion as well as continued Fed rate hikes this year.
Interest rates were up on Friday, with 10-year Treasury yields near 2.4 percent, as the jobs report affirmed the outlook for steady rate hikes ahead.
Of note, two-year rates are now above 10-year rates, a condition known as an inverted yield curve.
We expect this to raise the volume on recession discussions, as this has historically been viewed as a signal of an economic downturn. While we agree that the yield curve is signaling economic challenges – namely aggressive Fed tightening to address high inflation – we don’t think a recession will materialize this year.
Most notably, as Friday’s employment report indicated, a healthy labor market will help household consumption this year, which we think will produce slower but still-positive gross domestic product growth in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.