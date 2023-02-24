Equities closed higher Thursday, clawing back some of the lost ground after four consecutive down days for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
The market’s mood received a slight boost from a better-than-expected earnings report from tech giant Nvidia, although the broader spotlight remains squarely on the Federal Reserve and interest-rate expectations.
The technology and energy sectors led the way while the more defensive areas lagged, consistent with a slightly more upbeat tone amid the recent bout of stock- and bond-market fluctuations.
Interest rates have been in the driver’s seat for the broader markets this week, with the 10-year Treasury rate dropping back Thursday, after the recent ascent saw rates reach the highest level since November.
A batch of sticky inflation readings and hawkish commentary from Fed officials have been catalysts, with markets fluctuating as investors adjusted expectations for upcoming rate hikes.
The 10-year yield has held below 4 percent this week and remains well below its October peak when it topped 4.2 percent, consistent with analysts’ view that longer-term rates likely peaked last year, and the 10-year yield will move around in the 3 to 4 percent range in 2023.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect the Fed to announce a few more quarter-point hikes in upcoming meetings before pivoting to an extended pause to evaluate economic and inflation conditions.
On a positive note, markets this week have largely backed off the expectations for Fed rate cuts in late 2023, which analysts have viewed to be an overly optimistic outlook for Fed policy at this stage.
Initial jobless claims dipped again this week, dropping slightly to 192,000 and maintaining the streak below the 200,000 mark so far in 2023.
While layoff announcements have picked up, they are not translating into jobless claims, as workers are not finding difficulty securing a new job.
While this signals ongoing demand for labor and reflects persistent favorable employment conditions, analysts think some cracks will emerge as the year progresses.
Importantly, analysts said they do not expect a sizable jump in the unemployment rate, and the healthy starting point for the labor market helps the prospects that consumers can better weather a slowdown in the economy this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.