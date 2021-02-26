Stocks finished sizably to the downside Thursday after Wednesday’s strong comeback amid fears of inflation, as the U.S. 10-year yield continues higher, crossing the 1.5 percent mark, a one-year high.
Notably, technology stocks led the sell-off as the NASDAQ underperformed for the fourth day in a row. Investors are continuing to rotate out of technology stocks with high valuations because inflationary pressures could put a damper on their growth prospects.
Gold was lower today, trading at $1,771.90. Oil was little changed at 63.44 a barrel, and the dollar was stronger against a basket of currencies.
Focus this week has remained on the continuing vaccine rollout, the prospects of another fiscal-stimulus package, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress, and the likelihood of increased inflationary pressures following sizable growth in the money supply.
With 10-year Treasury rates rising, investors are concerned the Federal Reserve might be forced to raise its benchmark interest rate sooner than expected as inflation ticks higher.
Interest rates act as gravity to company growth, the higher the rates, the more expensive capital becomes, which puts a damper on growth.
With the sell-off in tech stocks continuing, the market might be indicating that current valuations are too high in a rising-rate environment and no longer justified.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile was 1,329,558,292 with decliners far outnumbering advancers.
