Equities moved sharply lower today after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary this morning at the Jackson Hole economic summit.
Powell emphasized that the Fed’s primary focus remains on bringing down inflation, and it will continue to raise rates “until the job is done.”
In addition to equities moving lower by about 3 percent today, bond yields also reflected Powell’s somewhat hawkish commentary.
The shorter end of the yield curve, which tends to reflect Fed policy, moved higher with the 2-year yield up to 3.40 percent . Meanwhile, the longer end of the curve which reflects more the longer-term growth outlook for the economy, moved lower, with the 10-year yield moving down 1 basis point (0.01 percent) to 3.03 percent.
The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year and 2-year yields, remains negative at -37 basis points (-0.37 percent).
Historically, an inverted or negative yield curve is an indication of slower economic growth or even recessionary conditions ahead.
The 10-year and 2-year yield curve has been inverted for more than one month now, making it a more credible signal of a pending slowdown.
Powell delivered a concise and pointed speech at the Jackson Hole economic summit Friday morning that was notably more hawkish in tone than market participants perhaps expected.
Powell noted that the Fed’s top priority is bringing down inflationary back towards its 2.0 percent target range, and, while last month’s inflation data was encouraging, inflation still needs to come down much further before the Fed can declare the job done.
In the meanwhile, the Fed will continue to raise rates to bring demand and supply dynamics in better balance.
These higher rates may bring softer growth and a cooling labor market in the process.
After the speech, equity markets sold-off dramatically, and the probability of a 75 basis-point (0.75 percent) rate hike at the September FOMC meeting increased to 61 percent.
In our view, given the robust market rally over the past six weeks or so, we believe markets were likely ripe for a period of consolidation and some pullback in expectations around a more dovish Fed.
We believe the Fed will need to see several moderating inflation readings in the months ahead before it can determine a trend lower has been established.
Until then, we may see a return of market volatility as the Fed continues to push interest rates higher and implement its quantitative tightening balance sheet reduction program.
However, this may provide an opportunity to position portfolios for a potentially for a potentially more sustainable recovery, especially if inflation is lower and the Fed is closer to a pause heading into year-end.
