U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday.
The communications and technology sectors led the market.
U.S. jobless claims for last week fell to 1.2 million.
Allstate reported second-quarter earnings above expectations.
U.S. Treasury bonds rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was down, with less than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners edged out advancers, 1,497 to 1,460.
Gold rose $20.40 to $2,051.50, and crude oil prices fell $180 to $42.01 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.20 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.54 percent.
