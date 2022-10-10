Markets closed sharply lower Friday on the back of a strong U.S. labor report for the month of September, which keeps the Federal Reserve on pace for continued outsized rate hikes.
Total nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, near record lows.
While wage gains were somewhat softer than expected, markets expect the Fed to continue to move at an aggressive pace of rate hikes going forward.
The probability of a 0.75 percent rate hike in the November meeting increased to 82 percent, up from 75 percent Thursday.
The strong data is also being reflected in Treasury yields, which are broadly higher across the curve.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up by 0.06 percent to 3.88 percent levels, while the 2-year Treasury yield is up by 0.07 percent to 4.31 percent, close to the highs of the year.
Meanwhile oil prices are higher once again as well, with WTI up about 5 percent on the day.
Higher rates, rising energy prices and a stronger dollar were all headwinds to the market backdrop on the day.
Friday morning jobs data for the month of September showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000, above forecasts of 250,000 and below last month’s 315,000 reading.
Notably the unemployment rate for the month of September fell to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, close to record low levels.
This comes as the labor force participation fell slightly to 62.3 percent from 62.4 percent, still below pre-pandemic levels of 63.4 percent.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated wage gains figure, a signal of inflationary pressure in services, came in slightly below expectations at 5.0 percent year-over-year, below forecasts of 5.1 percent and lower than last month’s 5.2 percent reading.
While this supports the case for a decline in inflationary pressures, the pace of moderation has been slow and wage gains remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Overall, labor market data may be a lagging indicator and not yet full reflect the full impact of Fed tightening and higher rates.
Nonetheless, the data Friday morning does little to give the Fed pause on increasing rates by an outsized 0.75 percent level in its November meeting.
Next Thursday U.S. CPI inflation will be released, and all eyes are likely to be on both headline and core readings.
Expectations are for headline inflation to fall to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent.
In our view, a move lower in headline figures seems likely, given that energy, gas prices and broader commodity prices were all lower in September versus August.
Markets will likely focus on core inflation, with expectations calling for core CPI inflation to remain steady in September at 6.4 percent, versus 6.3 percent the prior month (the month-over-month figures are expected to come down to 0.4 percent versus last month’s 0.6 percent).
The market reaction to the CPI print will likely be binary, with lower-than-expected figures, particularly in the core inflation side, likely to drive a positive market reaction, and vice versa.
Nonetheless, we continue to see better underlying trends in inflation broadly – including lower ISM prices paid levels, easing supply chain pressure indices, lower break even inflation rates, an softening home prices – all of which should be reflected in inflation readings over time.
