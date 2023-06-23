Colorado real estate law rests on the concept of caveat emptor, or buyer beware. Sellers and their agents are required by law to disclose any adverse material fact actually known affecting the property that a buyer would reasonably want to know. Despite this requirement of disclosure, the primary onus still falls on the buyer to conduct their own investigation into the physical condition of the property. 

This is why the inspection-related deadlines in a real estate contract are so important. During the time period set aside in the Dates and Deadlines table, the buyer has the right to poke and prod at the physical condition of the property to whatever level of detail they see fit, all the while assuming liability for any damage that may be caused. 

