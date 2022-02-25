Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Thought Distillery to its membership.
Founder Becca Williams partners with technology, engineering, user experience, product, operations and project management office leaders to build scalable, resilient, valuable and equitable software solutions.
Thought Distillery recently opened a small office space in downtown Buena Vista.
Williams said she is using that space to demonstrate that solopreneurs can operate in a way that minimizes their environmental footprint.
Thought Distillery works to help clients refine and communicate strategic priorities, build a better product backlog, improve communication, collaboration, transparency and morale on remote teams, and understand their customer and user journey and experience.
Williams offers extended complimentary office hours to historically underrepresented and excluded founders and small business owners, including blacks, indigenous, people of color, women, LGBTQ+, neurodiverse and disabled entrepreneurs. Email becca@thoughtdistillery.com to book an hour with Williams.
For more information visit www.thoughtdistillery.com.
